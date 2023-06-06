Ladli Yojana: महिलाओं की लगी लॉटरी, 10 जून को सरकार डालेगी 1000 रुपये, शुरू हुई सरकारी योजना
Government Scheme Update: सरकार इस योजना में किसी तरह की चूक नहीं करना चाहती और महिलाओं के खाते में एक हजार रुपये ट्रांसफर किए जाने में कोई बाधा न आए इसलिए 10 जून से पहले एक-एक रुपए उनके खातों में ट्रांसफर किया जा रहा है. 

Ladli Bahan Yojana: मध्यप्रदेश की शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shiv raj singh government) सरकार द्वारा महिलाओं के लिए जमीन पर उतारी जा रही लाडली बहना योजना (ladli bahna yojana) को आगामी समय में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर गेम चेंजर माना जा रहा है. यही कारण है कि सरकार इस योजना में किसी तरह की चूक नहीं करना चाहती और महिलाओं के खाते में एक हजार रुपये ट्रांसफर किए जाने में कोई बाधा न आए इसलिए 10 जून से पहले एक-एक रुपए उनके खातों में ट्रांसफर किया जा रहा है. 

