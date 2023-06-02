Mustard Oil: बड़ी खुशखबरी, 37 रुपये सस्ता हुआ सरसों का तेल, सिर्फ 110 रुपये लीटर हुआ भाव
Mustard Oil: बड़ी खुशखबरी, 37 रुपये सस्ता हुआ सरसों का तेल, सिर्फ 110 रुपये लीटर हुआ भाव

Mustard Oil Price Update: राज्य सरकार ने सरसों तेल के भाव में 37 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती कर दी है यानी आपको अब खाना बनाने के लिए सरसों का तेल सस्ते में मिल जाएगा.

Mustard Oil Price Today: देशभर में सरसों के तेल की कीमतें इस समय आसमान पर है. कई शहरों में सरसों तेल का भाव 150 रुपये से लेकर 180 रुपये प्रति लीटर के बीच में है. इन सबके बीच में सरसों तेल खाने वालों लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिल गई है. राज्य सरकार ने सरसों तेल के भाव में 37 रुपये प्रति लीटर की कटौती कर दी है यानी आपको अब खाना बनाने के लिए सरसों का तेल सस्ते में मिल जाएगा. आइए आपको बताते हैं कि किस राज्य ने सरसों तेल को सस्ता कर दिया है. 

