Share Market: Nifty ने किया कमाल, 19 हजार के हुई पार, लगाया अपना ऑल टाइम हाई
topStories1hindi1757759
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Share Market: Nifty ने किया कमाल, 19 हजार के हुई पार, लगाया अपना ऑल टाइम हाई

Nifty: भारतीय शेयर बाजार ने आज इतिहास रच दिया है. शेयर बाजार में आज तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही अपने ऑल टाइम हाई पर पहुंच गए हैं. वहीं निफ्टी ने पहली बार 19 हजार का स्तर भी पार कर लिया है.

Written By  Himanshu Kothari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Trending Photos

Share Market: Nifty ने किया कमाल, 19 हजार के हुई पार, लगाया अपना ऑल टाइम हाई

Nifty 19000: भारतीय शेयर बाजार ने आज इतिहास रच दिया है. शेयर बाजार में आज तेजी देखने को मिल रही है. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी दोनों ही अपने ऑल टाइम हाई पर पहुंच गए हैं. वहीं निफ्टी ने पहली बार 19 हजार का स्तर भी पार कर लिया है. इसके अलावा सेंसेक्स ने भी अपना जलवा दिखाया है. सेंसेक्स ने आज पहली बार 64 हजार का स्तर पार किया है. फिलहाल दोनों ही इंडेक्स हरे निशान में कारोबार करते हुए दिखाई दे रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!