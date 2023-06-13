SEBI के ऑर्डर के खिलाफ ZEEL की SAT में अर्जी, कंपनी ने कहा निवेशकों के हित में कदम उठाएंगे
SEBI के ऑर्डर के खिलाफ ZEEL की SAT में अर्जी, कंपनी ने कहा निवेशकों के हित में कदम उठाएंगे

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd: पुनीत गोयनका की लीडरशिप में कंपनी ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया है और बिजनेस में अच्छी ग्रोथ देखने को मिली है. कंपनी अपने सभी स्टेकहोल्डर्स के लिए वैल्यू क्रिएशन करती रहेगी.

 

SEBI के ऑर्डर के खिलाफ ZEEL की SAT में अर्जी, कंपनी ने कहा निवेशकों के हित में कदम उठाएंगे

ZEEL Official Statement: मार्केट रेगुलेटर SEBI ने एस्सेल ग्रुप के चेयरमैन डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा और समूह की कंपनी ज़ी एंटरटेनमेंट एंटरप्राइजेज लिमिटेड (ZEEL) के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर और CEO पुनीत गोयनका को लेकर जारी किए आदेश पर ZEEL के चेयरमैन का बयान सामने आया है. साथ ही कंपनी ने SEBI के आदेश के खिलाफ SAT में अर्जी दी है. ZEEL की अर्जी स्वीकार कर ली गई है और गुरुवार को ZEEL की अर्जी पर SAT में सुनवाई होगी.

