Minimum Pension: माना जा रहा है सरकार ने यह कदम अगले एक साल में राज्‍यों में होने वाले व‍िधानसभा चुनाव और 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव को ध्‍यान में रखते हुए यह कदम उठाया गया है.

Jun 22, 2023

Pension Update: अगर आप केंद्रीय कर्मचारी हैं या आपके पर‍िवार में कोई केंद्र सरकार का कर्मचारी है तो यह खबर आपको खुश कर देगी. जी हां, एनपीएस (NPS) पर व‍िरोध के बाद सरकार ने अब कर्मचार‍ियों की पेंशन के ल‍िए नया फॉर्मूला तैयार कर ल‍िया है. रॉयटर्स की र‍िपोर्ट में दावा क‍िया गया है क‍ि केंद्र सरकार कर्मचारियों को मौजूदा बाजार से जुड़ी पेंशन योजना में बदलाव करके उन्‍हें अंतिम आहरित वेतन का 40% -45% न्यूनतम पेंशन देने का जल्‍द आश्‍वासन देगी.

