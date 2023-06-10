Digital Payment: डिजिटल पेमेंट में भारत टॉप पर, बड़ी मिसाल पेश करते हुए चीन समेत इन देशों को पछाड़ा
Digital Payment: डिजिटल लेनदेन के मामले में भारत ने बड़ी मिसाल कायम की है. भारत ने चीन को भी काफी पीछे छोड़ते हुए डिजिटल पेमेंट के मामले में दुनिया में कई देशों से आगे निकल आया है. कभी चीनइस मामले में नंबर वन पर था.

Jun 10, 2023

Digital Payment: भारत यूपीआई (UPI) से ट्रांजैक्शन के मामले में पूरे विश्व में अव्वल नंबर पर पहुंच चुका है. आंकड़ें खंगालने पर यह जानकारी निकलकर सामने आई है. पिछले साल यानी कि 2022 के डाटा के मुताबिक साल 2021 की अपेक्षा में इंडिया दुनिया के कई देशों को पछाड़ते हुए आगे निकल आया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक देश के डिजिटल पेमेंट (Digital Payment) में 91 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी हुई है. भारत का डिजिटल ट्रांजैक्शन 89.5 मिलियन रहा है. 

