PM Kisan की क‍िस्‍त पर आया पक्‍का अपडेट! सरकार जून में इस द‍िन देगी क‍िसानों को पैसा

PM Kisan Latest News: सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि पीएम मोदी की तरफ से क‍िस्‍त का पैसा 23 जून को जारी कर द‍िया जाएगा. हालांक‍ि इस बारे में सरकार की तरफ से क‍िसी तरह की आध‍िकार‍िक जानकारी नहीं दी गई है.

 

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

PM Kisan 14th Instalment: देशभर के क‍िसानों को पीएम क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िध‍ि की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. 13वीं क‍िस्‍त को सरकार की तरफ से फरवरी 2023 में जारी क‍िया गया था. इसकी एवज में सरकार ने आठ करोड़ से ज्‍यादा क‍िसानों के ल‍िए 16,800 करोड़ रुपये जारी क‍िये थे. पहले इस पैसे के मई तक क‍िसानों के खाते में आने की उम्‍मीद थी. लेक‍िन इस बार यह पैसा क‍िसी कारण लेट हो रहा है. सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि पीएम मोदी की तरफ से क‍िस्‍त का पैसा 23 जून को जारी कर द‍िया जाएगा. हालांक‍ि इस बारे में सरकार की तरफ से क‍िसी तरह की आध‍िकार‍िक जानकारी नहीं दी गई है.

