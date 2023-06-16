PM Kisan पर आया सबसे बड़ा अपडेट, सरकार ने खुद दी जानकारी; सुनकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
PIB Tweet on PM Kisan: क‍िश्‍त के पैसों को हर बार की तरह लाभार्थ‍ियों के अकाउंट में सीधे ट्रांसफर क‍िया जाएगा. प्रत्‍येक व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष में क‍िसानों को 6000 रुपये इस योजना के तहत द‍िये जाते हैं, जो क‍ि तीन क‍िश्‍तों में प्राप्‍त होता है.

Jun 16, 2023

PM Kisan 14th Installment: क‍िसानों की आर्थ‍िक स्‍थ‍ित‍ि को बेहतर करने के ल‍िए शुरू की गई पीएम क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िध‍ि योजना (PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana) की 14वीं क‍िश्‍त का क‍िसानों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है. इस क‍िश्‍त के पैसों को हर बार की तरह लाभार्थ‍ियों के अकाउंट में सीधे ट्रांसफर क‍िया जाएगा. प्रत्‍येक व‍ित्‍तीय वर्ष में क‍िसानों को 6000 रुपये इस योजना के तहत द‍िये जाते हैं, जो क‍ि तीन क‍िश्‍तों में प्राप्‍त होता है.

