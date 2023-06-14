PM Kisan: क‍िसानों के ल‍िए आज और कल पर बड़ा अपडेट, इस काम से चूके तो नहीं म‍िलेगा 1 भी रुपया
PM Kisan: क‍िसानों के ल‍िए आज और कल पर बड़ा अपडेट, इस काम से चूके तो नहीं म‍िलेगा 1 भी रुपया

PM Kisan 14th Installment: सरकार ज्‍यादा से ज्‍यादा क‍िसानों का e-KYC पूरा होने के बाद क‍िसानों के खाते में पैसा ट्रांसफर करने के मूड में है. इसी के मद्देनजर कई ज‍िलों में ज‍िलाध‍िकार‍ियों की तरफ से ब्‍लॉक स्‍तर पर कैंप लगागार क‍िसानों का ई-केवाईसी (e-KYC) क‍िया जा रहा है.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

PM Kisan: क‍िसानों के ल‍िए आज और कल पर बड़ा अपडेट, इस काम से चूके तो नहीं म‍िलेगा 1 भी रुपया

PM Kisan e-KYC: देश के करोड़ों क‍िसान पीएम क‍िसान सम्‍मान न‍िध‍ि की 14वीं क‍िस्‍त का इंतजार कर रहे हैं. 14वीं क‍िस्‍त के 2000 रुपये को इसी महीने क‍िसानों के खाते में ट्रांसफर क‍िया जाना है. लेक‍िन जैसा सरकार की तरफ से बार-बार कहा जा रहा है क‍ि क‍िस्‍त का पैसा उन्‍हीं क‍िसानों को म‍िलेगा, ज‍िनका ई-केवाईसी और लैंड वेर‍िफ‍िकेशन का काम पूरा हो गया होगा. ऐसे में जरूरी है क‍ि आप समय से अपना ई-केवाईसी पूरा करा लें.

