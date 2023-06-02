PNB और ICICI Bank के करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लगा झटका, बढ़ गई है EMI, खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये
PNB और ICICI Bank के करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लगा झटका, बढ़ गई है EMI, खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

PNB MCLR Rates: ICICI Bank और पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (Punjab National Bank) ने MCLR रेट्स में इजाफा कर दिया है. इन बैंकों में अकाउंट रखने वालों की ईएमआई बढ़ गई है.

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

PNB और ICICI Bank के करोड़ों ग्राहकों को लगा झटका, बढ़ गई है EMI, खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

Bank MCLR Rates 2023: सरकारी और प्राइवेट बैंक में खाता रखने वाले करोड़ों ग्राहकों को बड़ा झटका लगा है. अगर आपका भी बैंक में खाता है तो अब आपको ज्यादा पैसे खर्च करने होंगे. ICICI Bank और पंजाब नेशनल बैंक (Punjab National Bank) ने MCLR रेट्स में इजाफा कर दिया है. इन बैंकों में अकाउंट रखने वालों की ईएमआई बढ़ गई है. आईसीआईसीआई बैंक ने कुछ टेन्योर के लिए ब्याज दर में कटौती की है तो वहीं पंजाब नेशनल बैंक ने सभी टेन्योर के लिए अपने ब्याज दर में इजाफा कर दिया है. 

