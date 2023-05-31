PPF Scheme: पीपीएफ में पैसा डालें तो थोड़ा संभल जाएं, सरकार करती है ये काम, लोगों पर पड़ेगा असर
PPF Scheme: पीपीएफ में पैसा डालें तो थोड़ा संभल जाएं, सरकार करती है ये काम, लोगों पर पड़ेगा असर

PPF Scheme: पीपीएफ स्कीम केंद्र सरकार के अधीन है. इस स्कीम में 15 सालों तक इंवेस्टमेंट किया जा सकता है और 15 साल बाद इसकी मैच्योरिटी होती है. केंद्र सरकार पीपीएफ के जरिए आम लोगों को इंवेस्टमेंट और सेविंग का मौका उपलब्ध करवाती है.

May 31, 2023

PPF Scheme: पीपीएफ में पैसा डालें तो थोड़ा संभल जाएं, सरकार करती है ये काम, लोगों पर पड़ेगा असर

PPF Scheme: सरकार की ओर से कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही है. इन स्कीमों के जरिए सरकार लोगों को अलग-अलग फायदे मुहैया करवा रही है. वहीं इनमें एक स्कीम पीपीएफ की भी है. सरकार की ओर से लोगों को पीपीएफ स्कीम के जरिए फायदा मुहैया करवाया जाता है. हालांकि लोग अगर पीपीएफ स्कीम में पैसा इंवेस्ट करते हैं तो कुछ बातों का काफी ध्यान भी रखा जाना जरूरी है. इनमें से एक जरूरी बात पीपीएफ पर दिया जाने वाला ब्याज है.

