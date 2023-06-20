PPF में लगा रखा है आपने भी पैसा, तो केंद्र सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा!
topStories1hindi1746514
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

PPF में लगा रखा है आपने भी पैसा, तो केंद्र सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा!

Public Provident Fund Scheme: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही है. अगर आपका भी पीपीएफ में पैसा लगा है तो अब आपको हर महीने निवेश करने से पहले खास तारीख का ध्यान रखना होगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

PPF में लगा रखा है आपने भी पैसा, तो केंद्र सरकार ने सुना दी खुशखबरी, अब मिलेगा ज्यादा पैसा!

PPF Scheme Latest Update: पब्लिक प्रोविडेंट फंड स्कीम (Public provident fund) में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए जरूरी खबर है. अगर आप भी इस स्कीम में पैसा लगा रहे हैं तो अब आपको तारीख को देखकर के ही पैसा लगाना होगा. पीपीएफ स्कीम (PPF Scheme) में पैसा लगाने वालों के लिए हर महीने की 5 तारीख बहुत ही जरूरी है. केंद्र सरकार (Central Government) की तरफ से भी इस बारे में जानकारी दी गई है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Monalisa
Monalisa Photos: ब्लैक साड़ी में बेकाबू हुईं मोनालिसा, कहर है ये लुक!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ही नहीं ये भी फरमा चुके खुद से कई साल छोटी एक्ट्रेस संग इश्क!
UPSC
2 बार नहीं कर पाई थीं UPSC प्रीलिम्स क्रैक, फिर बदली स्ट्रेटजी और बन गईं IAS