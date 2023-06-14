Ration Card: फ्री राशन लेने वालों के ल‍िए अलर्ट, कभी नहीं करें ये गलत‍ियां; वरना हो जाएंगे ठगी का श‍िकार
topStories1hindi1737114
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Ration Card: फ्री राशन लेने वालों के ल‍िए अलर्ट, कभी नहीं करें ये गलत‍ियां; वरना हो जाएंगे ठगी का श‍िकार

Free Ration Rules: सरकार भी इसको लेकर एडवाइजरी जारी करती रहती है. नाम कटने वाले लोगों को जालसाज फोन करके कहते हैं क‍ि नाम जुड़वाने के ल‍िए मेरी बताई गई बातों को फॉलो करें.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ration Card: फ्री राशन लेने वालों के ल‍िए अलर्ट, कभी नहीं करें ये गलत‍ियां; वरना हो जाएंगे ठगी का श‍िकार
Free Ration Holders: केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कोरोना काल के दौरान शुरू की गई मुफ्त राशन योजना अभी तक जारी है. योजना के तहत पात्र कार्ड धारकों को द‍िसंबर 2023 तक मुफ्त राशन म‍िलेगा. देशभर के करीब 80 करोड़ लोग इस योजना का फायदा उठा रहे हैं. पर‍िवार के हर सदस्‍य के ह‍िसाब से राशन द‍िया जाता है. लेक‍िन मुफ्त राशन योजना के बीच आजकल जालसाज लोगों को ठगने का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं. ऐसे में आपको कुछ चीजों का ध्‍यान रखना चाह‍िए.
 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा