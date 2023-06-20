RBI ने बदल द‍िया न‍ियम, पर्सनल लोन और क्रेडिट कार्ड लेना म‍िलना होगा मुश्‍क‍िल
Reserve Bank of India: आरबीआई ने अनसिक्योर्ड रिटेल लोन और क्रेडिट कार्ड लोन जारी करने से पहले ग्राहक के बैकग्राउंड चेक करने के काम को और सख्त करने के ल‍िए कहा है. अनसिक्योर्ड लोन में बैंकों के पास कुछ भी गिरवी नहीं रहता.

RBI on Unsecured Lending: अगर आप भी आने वाले समय में पर्सनल लोन या क्रेड‍िट लेने का प्‍लान कर रहे हैं तो यह काम थोड़ा मुश्‍क‍िल हो सकता है. जी हां, सूत्रों का दावा है क‍ि र‍िजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया (RBI) ने बैंको से अनसिक्योर्ड रिटेल लोन (Unsecured Retail loans) और क्रेडिट कार्ड जारी करने से पहले ग्राहक के बैकग्राउंड चेक करने के काम को और सख्त करने के ल‍िए कहा है. अनसिक्योर्ड लोन में बैंकों के पास कुछ भी गिरवी नहीं रहता. यही कारण है क‍ि इनकी ब्‍याज दर दूसरे लोन के मुकाबले ज्‍यादा होती है.

