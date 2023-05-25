RBI Cancelled Bank License: रद्द हुआ इन 8 बैंकों का लाइसेंस, लेन-देन पर भी लगी पाबंदी; कहीं आपका अकाउंट तो नहीं
RBI Cancelled Bank License: रद्द हुआ इन 8 बैंकों का लाइसेंस, लेन-देन पर भी लगी पाबंदी; कहीं आपका अकाउंट तो नहीं

cooperative banks license: बैंकों को र‍िजर्व बैंक (RBI) की तरफ से लगातार कार्रवाई का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. इसी के चलते आरबीआई (RBI) ने प‍िछले द‍िनों बैंकों के लाइसेंस रद्द क‍िये हैं. कुछ बड़े बैंकों पर आरबीआई की तरफ से भारी-भरकम जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है.

May 25, 2023

RBI Cancelled Bank License: रद्द हुआ इन 8 बैंकों का लाइसेंस, लेन-देन पर भी लगी पाबंदी; कहीं आपका अकाउंट तो नहीं

Reserve Bank of India: र‍िजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंड‍िया की तरफ से 31 मार्च को खत्‍म हुए फाइनेंश‍ियल ईयर में कई को-ऑपरेट‍िव बैंकों के लाइसेंस रद्द क‍िये गए हैं. अगर आपका भी इन बैंकों में अकाउंट है तो इस खबर के बारे में आपको अपडेट होना चाह‍िए. इन बैंकों ने र‍िजर्व बैंक (RBI) की कड़ी कार्रवाई का सामना क‍िया है. आरबीआई ने बैकों का लाइसेंस रद्द करने के साथ ही कुछ बैंकों पर भारी-भरकम जुर्माना भी लगाया है. आरबीआई की कार्रवाई में सबसे ज्‍यादा नुकसान को-ऑपरेट‍िव बैंकों को हुआ है.

