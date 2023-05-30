RS 2000 Notes Withdraw: SBI के पास 14 हजार करोड़ के 2000 के नोट, चेयरमैन ने बताया बैंकों में क्‍यों नहीं लगी भीड़?
RS 2000 Notes Withdraw: SBI के पास 14 हजार करोड़ के 2000 के नोट, चेयरमैन ने बताया बैंकों में क्‍यों नहीं लगी भीड़?

SBI: एसबीआई चेयरमैन दिनेश खारा ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया क‍ि ब्रांच नेवटर्क के माध्‍यम से 3,000 करोड़ रुपये के 2000 के नोट एक्सचेंज क‍िया जा चुका है. इसके अलावा अब तक बैंक के पास कुल 14,000 करोड़ रुपये के 2000 रुपये के नोट आ चुके हैं.

RS 2000 Notes Withdraw: SBI के पास 14 हजार करोड़ के 2000 के नोट, चेयरमैन ने बताया बैंकों में क्‍यों नहीं लगी भीड़?

Reserve Bank of India: आरबीआई की तरफ से 2000 रुपये के नोटों को चलन से वापस लेने के ऐलान के बाद लोग इन्‍हें लगातार एसबीआई (SBI) में जमा कर रहे हैं. बैंकों में इन नोटों को 23 मई से जमा क‍िया जा रहा है. साथ ही आप इन्‍हें एक बार में 20,000 रुपये तक बदल भी सकते हैं. इससे बैंकों के पास बड़ी संख्‍या में नोट वापस आ रहे हैं. पब्‍ल‍िक सेक्‍टर के सबसे बड़े बैंक एसबीआई (SBI) के पास अब तक 14,000 करोड़ रुपये के 2000 के नोट जमा हो चुके हैं.

