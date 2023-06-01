Share Market: लगातार दूसरे दिन शेयर बाजार टूटा, 18500 के नीचे गई निफ्टी, सेंसेक्स में भी गिरावट
Sensex Nifty: सेंसेक्स ने आज 62762.41 का हाई लगाया. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स का आज का लो 62359.14 रहा. आखिर में सेंसेक्स 193.70 अंक (0.31%) की गिरावट के साथ 62428.54 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ. वहीं निफ्टी में भी गिरावट आई. निफ्टी का हाई 18580.30 रहा और निफ्टी का लो 18464.55 रहा.

Jun 01, 2023

Sensex and Nifty Update: सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में आज फिर से गिरावट देखने को मिली है. शेयर बाजार गुरुवार को लाल निशान में बंद हुआ. इसके साथ ही सेंसेक्स में जहां करीब 200 अंकों की गिरावट देखने को मिली तो वहीं निफ्टी में करीब 50 अंकों की गिरावट आई. इसके साथ ही लगातार दो दिन से भारतीय शेयर बाजार में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है.

