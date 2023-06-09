Nirmala Sitharaman Daughter Marriage: कौन हैं व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण के दामाद? बेटी परकला की बेहद सादगी से हुई शादी
topStories1hindi1730465
Hindi Newsबिजनेस

Nirmala Sitharaman Daughter Marriage: कौन हैं व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण के दामाद? बेटी परकला की बेहद सादगी से हुई शादी

Prakala Wangmayi Pratik Doshi Marriage: व‍ित्‍त मंत्री की बेटी वांगमयी मिंट लाउंज के बुक्स एंड कल्चर सेक्शन के लिए फीचर राइटर के तौर पर काम करती हैं. वहीं दामाद प्रतीक 2014 से पीएमओ (PMO) से जुड़े हुए हैं.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Nirmala Sitharaman Daughter Marriage: कौन हैं व‍ित्‍त मंत्री न‍िर्मला सीतारमण के दामाद? बेटी परकला की बेहद सादगी से हुई शादी

Who is Pratik Doshi and Prakala Wangmayi: व‍ित्‍त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण (Nirmala Sitharaman) की बेटी परकला वांगमयी (Prakala Wangmayi) की शादी बेहद सादगी भरे समारोह में हुई. 7 जून को शादी के बंधन में बंधी परकला ने बेंगलुरु के एक होटल में परिवार और दोस्तों की मौजूदगी में सात फेरे ल‍िए. इस दौरान एक भी वीआईपी या राजनीत‍िक हस्‍ती मौजूद नहीं रही. उनकी बेटी की शादी सोशल मीड‍िया पर ट्रेंड कर रही है और लोग ल‍िख रहे हैं क‍ि उन्‍होंने डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के चलन को तोड़ा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी