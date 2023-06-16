Gautam Adani: ये हैं गौतम अडानी की बड़ी बहू, पेशे से वकील और लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर
Gautam Adani: ये हैं गौतम अडानी की बड़ी बहू, पेशे से वकील और लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर

Gautam Adani और उनका परिवार सुर्खियों से दूर रहना पसंद करता है, लेकिन लाखों लोग ऐसे हैं जो ये जानना चाहते हैं कि उनके परिवार में कौन-कौन है. गौतम अडानी की शादी प्रीति अडानी से हुई है. अडानी दंपति के बच्चों का नाम करण और जीत अडानी है. 

 

Gautam Adani: ये हैं गौतम अडानी की बड़ी बहू, पेशे से वकील और लाइमलाइट से रहती हैं दूर

Gautam Adani's Daughter In Law: उद्योगपति गौतम अडानी और उनका परिवार सुर्खियों से दूर रहना पसंद करता है, लेकिन लाखों लोग ऐसे हैं जो ये जानना चाहते हैं कि उनके परिवार में कौन-कौन है. आपको बता दें कि गौतम अडानी की शादी प्रीति अडानी से हुई है. अडानी दंपति के बच्चों का नाम करण और जीत अडानी है. 

