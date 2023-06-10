CTET 2023 Exam: कब और किस मोड में होगा सीटीईटी एग्जाम, जारी हुआ नोटिस
topStories1hindi1732001
Hindi Newsकरियर

CTET 2023 Exam: कब और किस मोड में होगा सीटीईटी एग्जाम, जारी हुआ नोटिस

CBSE CTET एग्जाम 20 अगस्त 2023 को दो शिफ्ट में आयोजित किया जाएगा. पहली शिफ्ट सुबह 9:30 बजे से दोपहर 12:00 बजे तक और दूसरी शिफ्ट दोपहर 2:30 बजे से शाम 5:00 बजे तक चलेगी. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Trending Photos

CTET 2023 Exam: कब और किस मोड में होगा सीटीईटी एग्जाम, जारी हुआ नोटिस

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, सीबीएसई ने सीटीईटी 2023 परीक्षा तारीख की घोषणा कर दी है. केंद्रीय शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (सीटीईटी) परीक्षा अब 20 अगस्त को ऑफलाइन मोड में आयोजित की जाएगी. कैंडिडेट्स ज्यादा डिटेल ctet.nic.in पर देख सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी