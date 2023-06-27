UPSC Story: मां की मौत से टूट गई थीं अंकिता, ऐसा रहा इस महिला अफसर का IAS बनने का सफर
UPSC Story: मां की मौत से टूट गई थीं अंकिता, ऐसा रहा इस महिला अफसर का IAS बनने का सफर

Ankita Choudhary IAS Instagram: पढ़ाई के दौरान ही अंकिता की मां का एक सड़क हादसे में निधन हो गया था. इस घटना ने अंकिता को गहरा धक्का दिया लेकिन उन्होंने खुद को कमजोर नहीं होने दिया. 

Jun 27, 2023

UPSC Story: मां की मौत से टूट गई थीं अंकिता, ऐसा रहा इस महिला अफसर का IAS बनने का सफर

Ankita Choudhary IAS Biography: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में सफलता पाने वाले लोगों के संघर्ष की कहानी हर किसी के लिए प्रेरणा का काम करती है. ऐसी ही एक प्रेरणादायक कहानी है हरियाणा की अंकिता चौधरी की.

