IBPS RRB हैंडराइटिंग डिक्लेरेशन 2023: ये है डायमेंशन-फॉर्मेट और अंगूठे के निशान की गाइडलाइन
IBPS RRB हैंडराइटिंग डिक्लेरेशन 2023: ये है डायमेंशन-फॉर्मेट और अंगूठे के निशान की गाइडलाइन

IBPS RRB Handwritten Declaration 2023: यहां आईबीपीएस आरआरबी अधिकारी सहायक आईबीपीएस आरआरबी अधिकारी भर्ती 2023 के लिए हैंडराइटिंग घोषणा और अंगूठे के निशान के नियमों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई है.

IBPS RRB हैंडराइटिंग डिक्लेरेशन 2023: ये है डायमेंशन-फॉर्मेट और अंगूठे के निशान की गाइडलाइन

IBPS RRB Declaration 2023: आईबीपीएस आरआरबी 2023 नोटिफिकेशन बैंकिंग कार्मिक संस्थान द्वारा जारी की गई हैं. उम्मीदवार जो आईबीपीएस आरआरबी आवेदन पत्र 21 जून 2023 तक भरना चाहते हैं. आवेदन पत्र भरते समय, उम्मीदवारों को बहुत सावधान रहने की आवश्यकता है. आईबीपीएस आरआरबी उम्मीदवारों से हाथ से लिखी हुई घोषणा भी मांगता है जिसे उम्मीदवारों द्वारा बहुत सावधानीपूर्वक और सटीक रूप से पूरा किया जाना चाहिए.

