आखिर फांसी से पहले कैदी से क्यों पूछी जाती है उसकी आखिरी इच्छा? जानें इसके पीछे की खास वजह
आखिर फांसी से पहले कैदी से क्यों पूछी जाती है उसकी आखिरी इच्छा? जानें इसके पीछे की खास वजह

Last Wish Before Death Penalty: अगर एक अपराधी आखिरी इच्छा पूरी करने के नाम पर यह कहे कि उसे फांसी की सजा ना दी जाए, तो ऐसे में उसकी यह बात नहीं मानी जा सकती.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

आखिर फांसी से पहले कैदी से क्यों पूछी जाती है उसकी आखिरी इच्छा? जानें इसके पीछे की खास वजह

Last Wish Before Death Penalty: आपने टीवी सीरियल या फिल्मों में यह जरूर देखा होगा कि जब किसी व्यक्ति को फांसी की सजा दी जाती है, तो उस व्यक्ति से उसकी आखिरी इच्छा जरूर पूछी जाती है. हालांकि, क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि आखिर क्यों एक कैदी या अपराधी से उसकी आखिरी इच्छा पूछी जाती है? इसके अलावा आपने कभी यह सोचने की कोशिश की है कि आखिरी इच्छा में कैदी अपनी सजा माफ करने की इच्छा क्यों नहीं मांगता? अगर आप इसका जवाब नहीं जानते, तो कोई बात नहीं आज हम आपको इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताएंगे.

