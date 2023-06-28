GK: अपनी कला और संस्कृति के लिए विदेशों में मशहूर है ये राज्य, जहां का एक शहर कहलाता है 'येलो सिटी'
GK: अपनी कला और संस्कृति के लिए विदेशों में मशहूर है ये राज्य, जहां का एक शहर कहलाता है 'येलो सिटी'

Yellow City: राजस्थान अपने शाही महलों और रेतीले रेगिस्तान के कारण हमेशा से पर्यटकों के लिए अट्रैक्शन पॉइंट रहा है. आज हम आपको इसके सुनहरे शहर के बारे में कुछ खास बातें बताएंगे, जिसे 'येलो सिटी' भी कहा जाता है.

Yellow City Of India: दुनिया भर में भारत ही है जो अपनी समृद्ध संस्कृति के लिए जाना जाता है. कितने की शासक आए और चले गए, लेकिन यहां की कला और संस्कृति की जड़ों को खत्म नहीं कर पाए. यहां हर राज्य और शहर की अपनी विशेषता है, जो पर्यटकों को अपनी तरफ खींचती है.

