NEET 2023 Official Answer key OUT: नीट 2023 की आधिकारिक आंसर की जारी, आप भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं आपत्ति
NEET 2023 Official Answer key OUT: नीट 2023 की आधिकारिक आंसर की जारी, आप भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं आपत्ति

NEET UG 2023 Answer key 2023: उम्मीदवारों द्वारा उठाई गई चुनौतियों का सत्यापन एनटीए द्वारा गठित सब्जेक्ट स्पेशलिस्ट के एक पैनल द्वारा किया जाएगा. यदि कोई चुनौती सही पाई जाती है, तो आंसर की को संशोधित किया जाएगा और उसी के मुताबिक सभी कैंडिडेट्स पर लागू किया जाएगा. 

Jun 05, 2023

NEET 2023 Official Answer key OUT: नीट 2023 की आधिकारिक आंसर की जारी, आप भी दर्ज करा सकते हैं आपत्ति

NEET-UG 2023 Answer Key Download Link: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (NTA) ने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट neet.nta.nic.in पर राष्ट्रीय पात्रता सह प्रवेश परीक्षा (NEET) - UG 2023 की आंसर की जारी कर दी है. NEET-UG 2023 परीक्षा 7 मई, 2023 को पेन और पेपर मोड में हुई और देश भर में 13 भाषाओं में आयोजित की गई थी. यह परीक्षा सभी मेडिकल इंस्टीट्यूट्स में अंडर ग्रेजुएट मेडिकल एजुकेशन में एडमिशन के लिए एक जनरल और समान परीक्षा के रूप में काम करती है.

