Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission: नवोदय विद्यालय में कराना है बच्चे का एडमिशन जानिए कैसे होता है? UP बिहार दिल्ली में कितने स्कूल
Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: नवोदय विद्यालय समिति एडमिशन के लिए कक्षा आवेदन पत्र जारी करती है. इसके लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट navodaya.gov.in ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होता है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission Online Process 2023: अपने बच्चों को अच्छी शिक्षा दिलाना सबका अधिकार है. इसके लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें भी लगातार प्रयास करती हैं. नए नए स्कूल खोलती हैं और अलग अलग तरह की सुविधाएं देती हैं. आज हम बात कर रहे हैं देश के जाने माने सरकारी स्कूलों में से एक, नवोदय विद्यालय की. नवोदय विद्यालय में हॉस्टल की सुविधा भी होती है. नवोदय विद्यालय में छठी क्लास में एडमिशन लिया जा सकता है. नवोदय विद्यालय में एडमिशन का नोटिफिकेशन, एडमिशन फॉर्म, सिलेबस, परीक्षा पैटर्न व स्कूलों की लिस्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट navodaya.gov.in पर चेक की जा सकती है. 

