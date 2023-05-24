IT Jobs 2023: पाना चाहते हैं अपनी Dream Job, तो ये रहीं टॉप 5 डिमांड वाली आईटी नौकरियां
Most Demanding IT Jobs: टेक्नोलॉजी के प्रभाव से कोई अछूता नहीं रहा. साइबर सिक्योरिटी, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, क्लाउड इंजीनियर आदि बिजनेस के जरूरी घटक बन गए हैं. यहां जानें कि आईटी में सबसे ज्यादा मांग में कौन सी जॉब्स है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

IT Jobs 2023: पाना चाहते हैं अपनी Dream Job, तो ये रहीं टॉप 5 डिमांड वाली आईटी नौकरियां

Top 5 Most Demanding IT Jobs: टेक्नोलॉजी की दुनिया लगातार विकसित हो रही है. हर बीतते साल के साथ नई नौकरी की भूमिकाएं सामने आती हैं. इस साल डिमांड में कई आईटी नौकरियां होंगी, जिनके लिए विशिष्ट कौशल और अनुभव की जरूरी होगी. आज इस आर्टिकल में हम आपको साल 2023 की ऐसी टॉप 10 सबसे ज्यादा डिमांडिग आईटी नौकरियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं. 

