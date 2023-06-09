UGC New Guidline: डिग्री, डिप्लोमा पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन जारी
topStories1hindi1730952
Hindi Newsकरियर

UGC New Guidline: डिग्री, डिप्लोमा पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन जारी

Guidelines for UG Courses: नियम कहता है कि बैचलर ऑफ साइंस की डिग्री ह्यूमैनिटीज को भी प्रदान की जाती है, अगर स्टूडेंट चार साल की ऑनर्स डिग्री की पूरी अवधि पूरी कर लेता है. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Trending Photos

UGC New Guidline: डिग्री, डिप्लोमा पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए यूजीसी की नई गाइडलाइन जारी

UGC New Norms For Degrees Diplomas: डिग्री के नॉमिनी कल्चर पर पुनर्विचार करने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (UGC) द्वारा गठित एक समिति ने सिफारिश की है कि एक स्टूडेंट को योग्यता से सम्मानित किया जाना चाहिए, चाहे वह एक प्रमाण पत्र, डिप्लोमा या डिग्री हो, जैसे ही उन्होंने प्रोग्राम में न्यूनतम अवधि के बावजूद जरूरी क्रेडिट अर्जित किए हों.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट