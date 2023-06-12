upsc.gov.in, UPSC Result 2023: यूपीएससी प्रीलिम्स 2023 का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहा चेक करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
Union Public Service Commission: उम्मीदवारों को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे सिविल सेवा (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा 2023 के नंबरों, कट-ऑफ मार्क्स और आंसर की के अपडेट के लिए नियमित रूप से आयोग की वेबसाइट देखें.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 Announced: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर सिविल सेवा (प्रारंभिक) परीक्षा 2023 का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है. प्रारंभिक परीक्षा 28 मई, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी और परिणाम एक पीडीएफ फाइल में प्रकाशित किया गया है, जिसमें सिविल सेवा (मुख्य) परीक्षा 2023 के लिए योग्य उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर दिए गए हैं.

