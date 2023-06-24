UP Recruitment 2023: यूपी में निकली भर्ती, आयु सीमा 70 साल; सैलरी 2.20 लाख रुपये महीना तक
topStories1hindi1751491
Hindi Newsकरियर

UP Recruitment 2023: यूपी में निकली भर्ती, आयु सीमा 70 साल; सैलरी 2.20 लाख रुपये महीना तक

UPUMS Recruitment 2023: उत्तर प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (यूपीयूएमएस) 338 फैकल्टी की भर्ती करना चाहता है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP Recruitment 2023: यूपी में निकली भर्ती, आयु सीमा 70 साल; सैलरी 2.20 लाख रुपये महीना तक

Sarkari Naukri In UP: उत्तर प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (यूपीयूएमएस) ने फैकल्टी पदों के लिए यूपीयूएमएस भर्ती 2023 अधिसूचना जारी की है. यूपीयूएमएस भर्ती 2023 के जरिए प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर और असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर समेत कुल 338 पद भरे जाएंगे. इन पदों के लिए उम्मीदवारों को 31 जुलाई 2023 से पहले अपना आवेदन ऑफलाइन जमा करना होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन