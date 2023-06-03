World Bicycle Day: अपनी उम्र के हिसाब से जानिए कितनी देर चलानी चाहिए साइकिल, ये हैं 5 फायदे
topStories1hindi1722471
Hindi Newsकरियर

World Bicycle Day: अपनी उम्र के हिसाब से जानिए कितनी देर चलानी चाहिए साइकिल, ये हैं 5 फायदे

Benefits of cycling: साइकिल चलाना एक अद्भुत एक्सरसाइज है जो आपको एक्टिव रखती है. यह फिजिकल और मेंटल दोनों तरह से एक स्वस्थ लाइफ स्टाइल देने में मदद कर सकती है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Bicycle Day: अपनी उम्र के हिसाब से जानिए कितनी देर चलानी चाहिए साइकिल, ये हैं 5 फायदे

World Bicycle Day 2023: विश्व साइकिल दिवस हर साल 03 जून को दुनिया भर में साइकिल और साइकिल चलाने के महत्व और फायदों का जश्न मनाने के लिए मनाया जाता है. इस दिन की स्थापना 2018 में हुई थी क्योंकि संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा ने 3 जून को अंतर्राष्ट्रीय साइकिल दिवस के रूप में घोषित किया था. स्वस्थ रहने और फिट शरीर को बढ़ावा देने के लिए साइकिल चलाना एक शानदार तरीका है. साइकिल चलाने के संभावित स्वास्थ्य लाभों में वेट मैनेजमेंट, कोलेस्ट्रॉल कम करना और मांसपेशियों को मजबूत करना आदि शामिल हैं. साइकिल चलाना एक अद्भुत एक्सरसाइज है जो आपको एक्टिव रखती है. यह फिजिकल और मेंटल दोनों तरह से एक स्वस्थ लाइफ स्टाइल देने में मदद कर सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Imran Khan
‘इमरान को ग्लैमर की जरूरत’ – PAK के पूर्व PM से शादी करना चाहती है ये टिकटॉक स्टार
unemployment
‘जॉब में मत करो जिंदगी बर्बाद’- हर महीने करोड़ों कमाने वाले लड़के की लोगों को सलाह
rajnath singh
बृजभूषण शरण मामले पर राजनाथ सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कार्रवाई को लेकर कही ये बात