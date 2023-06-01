Karisma Kapoor से नहीं हो पाई शादी तो अनमैरिड रह गया था ये एक्टर, इस वजह से टूटा था रिश्ता!
Akshaye Khanna Facts: अक्षय खन्ना की लाइफ किसी फिल्मी कहानी की तरह है, पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लगा तो फिल्मों में आए, करिश्मा कपूर (Karisma Kapoor) से शादी नहीं हो सकी तो शादी ही नहीं की.

अक्षय खन्ना (Akshaye Khanna) का नाम फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ सबसे टैलेंटेड स्टार्स में शुमार होता है. अक्षय खन्ना को बॉलीवुड का अंडररेटेड एक्टर भी कहा जाता है. अक्षय खन्ना की लाइफ किसी फिल्मी कहानी की तरह है, पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लगा तो फिल्मों में आए, करिश्मा कपूर (Karisma Kapoor) से शादी नहीं हो सकी तो शादी ही नहीं की… अक्षय खन्ना की इसी फिल्मी लाइफ के बारे में आज हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं. 

