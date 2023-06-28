Crime News: शादी की रस्मों के बीच पड़ोसी ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, दुल्हन के पिता को उतारा मौत के घाट; जानें पूरा मामला
Crime News: शादी की रस्मों के बीच पड़ोसी ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, दुल्हन के पिता को उतारा मौत के घाट; जानें पूरा मामला

Crime News in Hindi: आरोपी 2 साल पहले लड़की से शादी करने का प्रस्ताव लेकर अपने परिवार के साथ उसके घर आया था, लेकिन लड़की के पिता ने उससे शादी करने से इनकार कर दिया था.

Jun 28, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

Crime News: शादी की रस्मों के बीच पड़ोसी ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम, दुल्हन के पिता को उतारा मौत के घाट; जानें पूरा मामला

Brides Father Killed before Wedding: केरल के कल्लमबालम में एक खौफनाक मामला सामने आया है, जहां शादी की पूर्व संध्या पर दुल्हन के पड़ोसी ने उसके पिता की कथित तौर पर हत्या कर दी. पुलिस ने बुधवार को जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि पड़ोसी जिसनु ने 27 जून को 61 वर्षीय राजू की कथित तौर पर हत्या कर दी. पीड़ित के रिश्ते के भाई ने संवाददाताओं को बताया कि शादी की पूर्व संध्या पर रस्में खत्म होने के बाद आरोपी ने अपने भाई जिजिन और दो दोस्तों श्याम और मनु के साथ दुल्हन के परिवार पर हमला कर दिया. शादी शिवगीरी में सुबह 11 बजकर 10 मिनट पर होनी थी.आरोपी का परिवार दो वर्ष पूर्व पीड़ित की बेटी के लिए विवाह का प्रस्ताव लेकर आया था जिसे पीड़ित ने नकार दिया था.आरोपी का परिवार दो वर्ष पूर्व पीड़ित की बेटी के लिए विवाह का प्रस्ताव लेकर आया था जिसे पीड़ित ने नकार दिया था.

