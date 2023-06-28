Bakrid से पहले बकरे पर 'संग्राम', सोसायटी में जमकर हुआ बवाल; नाराज लोगों ने लगाए जय श्रीराम के नारे
topStories1hindi1757429
Hindi Newscrime

Bakrid से पहले बकरे पर 'संग्राम', सोसायटी में जमकर हुआ बवाल; नाराज लोगों ने लगाए जय श्रीराम के नारे

Mumbai News: मुंबई के मीरा रोड की एक सोसायटी में 2 बकरों के लाने पर विवाद हुआ, जिसके विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते हुए हिंदू पक्ष हनुमान चालीसा (Hanuman Chalisa) पढ़ते हुए भी दिखाई पड़े.

Written By  Ankur Tyagi |Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Bakrid से पहले बकरे पर 'संग्राम', सोसायटी में जमकर हुआ बवाल; नाराज लोगों ने लगाए जय श्रीराम के नारे

Controversy on Goat in Society: महाराष्ट्र की राजधानी मुंबई में बकरीद से पहले बकरों को लेकर जमकर बवाल हुआ. मुंबई के मीरा रोड की एक सोसायटी में 2 बकरों के लाने पर विवाद शुरू हो गया. सोसायटी में बकरीद (Bakrid) के मौके पर बकरा नहीं काटने का नोटिस लगाया गया था, लेकिन एक परिवार की ओर से कुर्बानी के लिए अपने फ्लैट में बकरा लाया गया. इस कदम का लोगों ने विरोध किया. हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची और बकरे को सोसायटी से बाहर ले गई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
ias stuti charan
फुल टाइम जॉब के साथ की UPSC की तैयारी, हासिल की तीसरी रैंक, बनीं IAS ऑफिसर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग