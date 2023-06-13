Trending: इन दिनों जिस रानी की खूबसूरती के इंस्टाग्राम पर हो रहे चर्चे, दुनिया की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी से कर चुकी हैं पढ़ाई
Trending: इन दिनों जिस रानी की खूबसूरती के इंस्टाग्राम पर हो रहे चर्चे, दुनिया की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी से कर चुकी हैं पढ़ाई

Queen Rania Al Abdullah: अपनी शादी के 30 साल बाद 52 की उम्र में भी जॉर्डन की क्वीन रानिया के सामने दुनियाभर की खूबसूरत एक्ट्रेसेस फीकी नजर आती हैं. आइए जानते हैं कितनी पढ़ी-लिखी है ये खूबसूरत रानी. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Trending: इन दिनों जिस रानी की खूबसूरती के इंस्टाग्राम पर हो रहे चर्चे, दुनिया की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी से कर चुकी हैं पढ़ाई

Queen Rania Al Abdullah Of Jordan: सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को दुनिया भर की खबर मिलती रहती है. आए दिन सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर लोग ट्रेंड होने के लिए  कुछ भी कर गुजरते हैं, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे होते हैं, जिन्हें मशहूर होने के लिए कुछ करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती. पब्लिक इन्हें खुद-ब-खुद फॉलो करने लगती है. जाहिर सी बात है ऐसा उनके किसी न किसी टैलेंट के कारण ही होता है. इन दिनों जॉर्डन की क्वीन रानिया अल अब्दुल्ला सुर्खियों में है. आइए जानते हैं उन्होंने कहां से पढ़ाई की है.

