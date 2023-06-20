GK: साइनाइड खाते ही कुछ सेकंड्स के अंदर मर जाता है इंसान, ये समुद्री जीव इससे हजार गुना ज्यादा है जहरीला
Blue-Ringed Octopus: समुद्री जीव ईश्वर की खूबसूरत और अदुभुत रचना होने के साथ ही बेहद खतरनाक भी होते हैं. आज बात करेंगे ब्लू रिंग ऑक्टोपस के बारे में, जिसके एक बार काटने से 20 इंसानों के मरने जितना जहर निकलता है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

Blue-Ringed Octopus: समुद्र की दुनिया हमारी दुनिया से बहुत अलग होती है. यहां के अनोखे जीवों के बारे में हमें इंटरनेट या टीवी के जरिए की देखने सुनने को मिलता है.  वहीं, कुछ समुद्री जीव अपनी अजीबोगरीब संरचना के लिए जाने जाते हैं. ऐसा ही एक समुद्री जीव (Sea Creature) है ऑक्टोपस (Octopus), जो अपनी शारीरिक बनावट के लिए जाना जाता है. इसके 8 पैर होते हैं.

