परीक्षा के दिन हुआ भयानक एक्सीडेंट, फिर भी दी UPSC परीक्षा और बन गए देश के सबसे यंग IPS
परीक्षा के दिन हुआ भयानक एक्सीडेंट, फिर भी दी UPSC परीक्षा और बन गए देश के सबसे यंग IPS

IPS Safin Hasan Success Story: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के दौरान सफीन हसन का एक्सीडेंट हो गया था. उनकी हालत कुछ ऐसी थी कि उन्हें परीक्षा के ठीक बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराना पड़ा था.

IPS Safin Hasan Success Story: हम आए दिन आईएएस (IAS) और आईपीएस (IPS) अधिकारियों की कई प्रेरक कहानियों के बारे में पढ़ते और सुनते हैं. यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को पास करने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के पास बताने के लिए एक अनूठी और प्रेरक कहानी होती है. उन कई कहानियों में से आईपीएस सफीन हसन (IPS Safin Hasan) की आईपीएस अधिकारी बनने की कहानी असाधारण रूप से प्रेरणादायक है. वह सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय पुलिस सेवा (IPS) अधिकारी हैं, बता दें सफीन हसन ने मात्र 22 साल की उम्र में ही यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास कर डाली थी.

