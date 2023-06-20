Snake Venom: ये हैं भारत में पाए जाने वाले वो खतरनाक सांप, जिनके जहर की एक बूंद लोगों को सुला देती है मौत की नींद!
Snake Venom: ये हैं भारत में पाए जाने वाले वो खतरनाक सांप, जिनके जहर की एक बूंद लोगों को सुला देती है मौत की नींद!

Most Dangerous Snake: भारत में पाए जाने वाले कुछ सांपों की खासियत है कि ये रात में ज्यादा एक्टिव होते हैं. इसी खूबी के चलते ये बड़ी चालाकी से शिकार पर अटैक करता है. जानें देश में पाए जाने वाले सबसे जहरीले सांपों के बारे में...

Snake Venom: ये हैं भारत में पाए जाने वाले वो खतरनाक सांप, जिनके जहर की एक बूंद लोगों को सुला देती है मौत की नींद!

Poisonous Snake of India: हमारे देश में सांप की तकरीबन 275 प्रजातियां हैं. इनमें से बहुत से सांपों से इंसानों को कोई खतरा नहीं होता. वहीं, भारत में कुछ इस तरह के भी सांप पाए जाते हैं, जिनका काटा पानी भी नहीं मांगता. आज हम आपको देश में पाए जाने वाले सबसे जहरीले सांपों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं.

