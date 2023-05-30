GK: ये है इंडिया की Most Dangerous Road, यहां धुरंधर ड्राइवर के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने, नहीं कर सकते जरा सी चूक
topStories1hindi1717519
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

GK: ये है इंडिया की Most Dangerous Road, यहां धुरंधर ड्राइवर के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने, नहीं कर सकते जरा सी चूक

Most Dangerous Road Of India: भारत की सबसे खतरनाक सड़क के बारे में जानिए, जहां से गुजरने पर अगर सावधानी नहीं बरती तो सही सलामत लौटकर आना बड़ा मुश्किल हो जाता है. इस खूबसूरत रोड की राह आसान नहीं है.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

GK: ये है इंडिया की Most Dangerous Road, यहां धुरंधर ड्राइवर के भी छूट जाते हैं पसीने, नहीं कर सकते जरा सी चूक

Most Dangerous Road Of India: आपने अब तक भारत में कई खूबसूरत जगहों की सैर की होगी. एक से बढ़कर एक खूबसूरत नजारे देखें होंगे. लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा प्रकृति की सुंदरता भाती हैं, जिस देखने लोग अक्सर हरी-भरी वादियों या हिल स्टेशनों का रुख करते हैं. हिल स्टेशनों पर साफ-सुथरी नदियां और झरने, बर्फ और ऊंचे-ऊंचे पहाड़ होते हैं जिनकी सुंदरता दिल को छूल लेती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट, ये रहे चेक करने के डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
Vastu Tips For Plants
घर में लगा लें मां लक्ष्मी का प्रिय पौधा, घर में होगा सुख-शांति और समृद्धि का वास
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Monalisa
ट्रांसपेरेंट साड़ी पहन इस भोजपुरी हसीना ने दिए ऐसे किलर पोज, बेचैन हुए फैंस
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS: बेटी और नातिन के साथ शो में पहुंचे Kabir Bedi, कपिल की ऐसे कर दी बोलती बंद
budh gochar 2023
5 राशि वालों को तगड़ा पैसा देंगे 'बुध', मिलेगा नौकरी में प्रमोशन, व्‍यापार में लाभ!