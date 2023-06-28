आपका जाना कैंसिल हो गया, तो क्या परिवार का दूसरा सदस्य उस टिकट पर कर सकता है यात्रा? जानिए
topStories1hindi1757159
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

आपका जाना कैंसिल हो गया, तो क्या परिवार का दूसरा सदस्य उस टिकट पर कर सकता है यात्रा? जानिए

Train Ticket Rules: कई बार हमारी टिकट पर परिवार के किसी और मेंबर को या फिर किसी और की टिकट पर हमें सफर करना पड़ सकता है. लोगों को कंफ्यूजन रहता है कि ऐसे में हम पर कोई जुर्माना तो नहीं लगेगा, जानें क्या है इसके लिए नियम 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Trending Photos

आपका जाना कैंसिल हो गया, तो क्या परिवार का दूसरा सदस्य उस टिकट पर कर सकता है यात्रा? जानिए

Train Ticket Rules: इंडियन रेलवे से जुड़े बहुत से नियमों के बारे में ज्यादातर लोगों को पता ही नहीं होता है. इसके चक्कर में कई बार वे अपना ही नुकसान कर बैठते हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपको रेल यात्रा की टिकट से जुड़ा एक ऐसा ही नियम बता रहे हैं, जिसकी जानकारी आपके बहुत काम आएगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
china
China पर इस 'महाविनाशक' बम के फूटने का खतरा, पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो जाएगा 'ड्रैगन'!
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
Goats with Allah birthmarks up for sale at premium of Rs 51 lakh
बकरे पर 'अल्लाह' का निशान, 5 लग्जरी कारों के बराबर है इनकी कीमत
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!