MHT CET Result 2023: महाराष्ट्र सीईटी के नतीजों का ऐलान, ये रहा चेक करने का सबसे आसान तरीका
MHT CET Result 2023: महाराष्ट्र सीईटी के नतीजों का ऐलान, ये रहा चेक करने का सबसे आसान तरीका

MHT CET Result 2023 Out: महाराष्ट्र स्टेट सेल ने एमएचटी सीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के परिणामों की घोषणा कर दी है. पीसीबी और पीसीएम ग्रुप दोनों के लिए नतीजा जारी हो चुका है. रिजल्ट चेक करने का आसान तरीका यहां जानें 

MHT CET Result 2023 Declared: ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स जो महाराष्ट्र कॉमन एंट्रेंस टेस्ट 2023 में शामिल हुए था, उनका इंतजार खत्म हो चुका है. महाराष्ट्र स्टेट सेल ने हाल ही में एमएचटी सीईटी परीक्षा 2023 के (MHT CET 2023) नतीजों की घोषणा कर दी है. बता दें कि एमएचटी सीईटी 2023 का रिजल्ट पीसीएम और पीसीबी ( फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, मैथ्स और फिजिक्स, केमिस्ट्री, बायोलॉजी ) दोनों ग्रुप के लिए रिलीज कर दिया गया है.

