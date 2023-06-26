NFAT 2023: National Forensic एडमिशन एग्जाम के लिए सिटी स्लिप जारी, यहां करें चेक
topStories1hindi1754402
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NFAT 2023: National Forensic एडमिशन एग्जाम के लिए सिटी स्लिप जारी, यहां करें चेक

NFAT 2023 City Slip: एनटीए ने एनएफएटी 2023 के लिए एग्जाम सिटी स्लीप जारी कर दी हैं. एनएफएटी की परीक्षा का आयोजन 1 और 2 जुलाई 2023 को होना है. यहां जानें कैसे चेक कर सकते हैं लिस्ट. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

NFAT 2023: National Forensic एडमिशन एग्जाम के लिए सिटी स्लिप जारी, यहां करें चेक

NFAT 2023 City Slip Released: ऐसे कैंडिडेट्स जो नेशनल फॉरेंसिक एडमिशन एग्जाम देने जा रहे हैं, उनके लिए बेहद काम की खबर है. दरअसल, नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (National Testing Agency) ने एनएफएटी 2023 (NFAT) के लिए परीक्षा शहर की डिटेल्स वाली स्लीप जारी कर दी हैं. एग्जाम शेड्यूल के अनुसार एनएफएटी 1 और 2 जुलाई 2023 को कई शिफ्टों में यह परीक्षा आयोजित की जाएगी. कैंडिडेट्स इसे एनटीए की ऑफिशयल वेबसाइट nat.nta.ac.in के जरिए डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
Powered by Tomorrow.io
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?