Success Story: हर दिन 6 घंटे बनाती थीं ईंट, बचे समय में की तैयारी, गरीबी को मात देकर अब बनेंगी डॉक्टर
Success Story: हर दिन 6 घंटे बनाती थीं ईंट, बचे समय में की तैयारी, गरीबी को मात देकर अब बनेंगी डॉक्टर

NEET UG 2023 Success Story: यमुना चक्रधारी सेल्फ स्टडी के दम पर चार प्रयासों के बाद आखिरकार कामयाबी हासिल करके ही मानी. अब वह आगे एमबीबीएस के बाद एमडी या एमएस के लिए की डिग्री लेकर डॉक्टर बनना चाहती हैं. 

NEET UG 2023 Success Story: अगर सच्ची लगन हो तो लक्ष्य हासिल करना नामुमकिन नहीं है. आजकल नीट और जेईई जैसी ज्यादातर प्रवेश परीक्षाओं को लेकर युवाओं में एक धारणा बनी हुई है कि बिना कोचिंग के ये एग्जाम क्लियर नहीं किए जा सकते. हालांकि, बहुत से स्टूडेंट्स को इससे सफलता भी मिलती है.

