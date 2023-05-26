Wheelchair पर बैठ दिया UPSC Exam, रिजल्ट आया तो हॉस्पिटल में थीं एडमिट; भावुक कर देगी UPSC Aspirant की कहानी
topStories1hindi1711858
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Wheelchair पर बैठ दिया UPSC Exam, रिजल्ट आया तो हॉस्पिटल में थीं एडमिट; भावुक कर देगी UPSC Aspirant की कहानी

Sherin Shahana Success Story: ऐसे एक नहीं कई हादसे उनके साथ हुए, जब वह बाल-बाल बची हैं. यूपीएससी सिविल सर्विस एग्‍जाम 2022 में उन्‍होंने 913वां स्थान हासिल किया, जो उनके परिवार के लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशी की बात है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Trending Photos

Wheelchair पर बैठ दिया UPSC Exam, रिजल्ट आया तो हॉस्पिटल में थीं एडमिट; भावुक कर देगी UPSC Aspirant की कहानी

UPSC CSE 2022 Sherin Shahana Success Story: आज सफलता की कहानी में पढ़ेंगे एक ऐसा यूपीएससी एस्पिरेंट की कहानी, जिनकी जिंदगी में बार-बार तूफान आए, लेकिन ये उनका जज्‍बा नहीं हिला सके. हम बात कर रहे हैं शेरिन शाहाना (Sherin Shahana) की, जिन्होंने बचपन से एक ही सपना देखा था और वो था सिव‍िल सर्विस परीक्षा (Civil Service Exam) क्लियर करना.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Hina Khan
लिपलॉक कर बुरी फंसी हिना खान, बॉयफ्रेंड संग वीडियो देख भड़के ट्रोलर्स; बोले- कलंक है