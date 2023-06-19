UPSC Exam: भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में सबसे बड़ी रैंक ऐसे ही नहीं मिलती, जानिए IAS ऑफिसर बनने का प्रोसीजर
topStories1hindi1743670
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

UPSC Exam: भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में सबसे बड़ी रैंक ऐसे ही नहीं मिलती, जानिए IAS ऑफिसर बनने का प्रोसीजर

IAS Officer: भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में सबसे बड़ी रैंक आईएएस को दी गई है. इसीलिए देश के किसी भी उच्च पद पर बैठने वाला अधिकारी निश्चित रूप से आईएएस को दिया जाता है. यहां जानिए IAS बनने का प्रोसीजर

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

UPSC Exam: भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में सबसे बड़ी रैंक ऐसे ही नहीं मिलती, जानिए IAS ऑफिसर बनने का प्रोसीजर

IAS Officer: भारत की सिविल सेवा का सबसे प्रतिष्ठित पद आईएएस है. इस पद की गरिमा और पॉवर के आधार पर ही इसके लिए चयन की परीक्षा भी तय की गई है, ताकि इस पद पर केवल योग्य कैंडिडेट ही पहुंच सके. इस पद पर हर युवा काबिज होना चाहता है, लेकिन IAS ऑफिसर बनने के लिए बहुत मेहनत और लगन की जरूरत होती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..