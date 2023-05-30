Success Story: मां के सामने शुरू किया था UPSC का सफर, उन्हें खोने के बाद हुआ पूरा; IAS बनने के लिए युवाओं को दिए टिप्स
Success of Rohit Kardam: रोहित के मुताबिक उनकी सबसे पहली प्रेरणा उनका परिवार ही रहा है. कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के दौरान साल 2021 में उनकी मां की मौत हो गई. इसके बाद अंदर से बहुत टूट गए, लेकिन अपने सफर को पूरा कर मंजिल हासिल करके ही माने

UPSC CSE 2022 Rohit Kardam AIR 517: कहते हैं कि आपका रास्ता कितना ही मुश्किलों भरा क्यों न हो बस आपके हौसलों की कमी नहीं होनी चाहिए, फिर आपको अपनी मंजिल पाने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता. एक ऐसी ही कहानी हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं.

