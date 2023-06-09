Akash Ambani Daughter Name: अंबानी परिवार ने नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम, आप भी लुटाएंगे प्यार!
Akash Ambani Daughter: अंबानी परिवार में हाल ही में एक बड़ी खुशी आई है. आकाश अंबानी और श्लोका अंबानी एक बेटी के माता-पिता बने हैं और अब उन्होंने लाडली का नाम भी रख दिया है.

 

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Ambani Family News: एंटीलिया हाउस इन दिनों नन्हें मेहमान के आने से खिल उठा है. अंबानी परिवार में एक और सदस्य की एंट्री हुई है. बड़ी बहू श्लोका मेहता (Shloka Mehta) ने एक बेटी को जन्म दिया है जिसका अब नामकरण भी कर दिया गया है. बड़े ही प्यार से परिवार ने लाडली का नाम वेदा अंबानी (Veda Ambani) रखा है जिसका अर्थ भी बेहद ही खूबसूरत है. अंबानी परिवार की तरफ से खूबसूरत सा कार्ड शेयर किया गया है जिसमें नाम रिवील किया गया है. 

