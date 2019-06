Video : कैटरीना के गाने में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने लगाए ठुमके, वायरल हुआ पिंक साड़ी लुक

“ AITHEY AA” ... Sassy Girls on The Floor.... #sareelove makes us groove on this lovely song #aitheyaa ... #lovedance #passion for #dance ....: @yogesh_gupta4545 after many attempts finally we got the video hai na yogesh? ... thanks for the patience #katrinakaif #bharat

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 1, 2019 at 2:38am PDT