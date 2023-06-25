3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...

Sharman Joshi Movies: बॉलीवुड एक्टर शरमन जोशी ने इंडस्ट्री में कास्टिंग काउच को लेकर बात की है. शरमन जोशी का कहना है कि कई युवा इस से खुद किनारा कर लेते हैं और कुछ लोग इसे लेकर कंफर्टेबल हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...

Sharman Joshi On Casting Couch: बॉलीवुड एक्टर शरमन जोशी (Sharman Joshi) नए वेब शो कफस के प्रमोशन को लेकर सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं. इसी कड़ी में शरमन जोशी ने एक इंटरव्यू दिया है, जहां एक्टर ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कास्टिंग काउच को लेकर बात की है. शरमन जोशी (Casting Couch Sharman Joshi) का कहना है यह पूरी तरह से एक शख्स पर निर्भर करता है कि वह इसमें पड़ना चाहता है या इससे किनारा कर लेता है. 

