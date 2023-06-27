Controversial Films: कश्मीर और केरल का विवाद टला, अब इन फिल्मों पर लोगों की नजरें हुईं टेढ़ी!
Controversial Films: कश्मीर और केरल का विवाद टला, अब इन फिल्मों पर लोगों की नजरें हुईं टेढ़ी!

72 Hoorain: कल मुंबई में फिल्म 72 हूरें का ट्रेलर लॉन्च (72 Hoorain Trailer) है. रिलीज की घोषणा के साथ फिल्म पर विवाद होने लगा था. यही स्थिति स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर, इमरजेंसी और अमजेर 92 के फर्स्टलुक या घोषणाओं के साथ हुई. आगामी महीनों में आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा ऐसी फिल्में आएंगी, जिन पर विवाद की आशंका है. जानिए कौन-सी हैं वे फिल्में...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Kangna Ranaut Film Emergency: बीते दो साल के अंदर द कश्मीर फाइल्स (The Kashmir Files) और द केरल स्टोरी (The Kerala Story) जैसी फिल्मों ने देश में बड़ा विवाद खड़ा किया. ये फिल्में सामाजिक या राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर बात करती हैं. लेकिन यह सिर्फ शुरुआत भर है. आने वाले समय में ऐसी और फिल्में आएंगी, जिन पर लोगों के बीच वैचारिक मतभेद तेज होने की आशंका है. कोई बिना शर्त फिल्म के पक्ष में नजर आएगा तो कोई फिल्म में दिखाई बातों को गलत बताएगा. पिछले दिनों रणदीप हुड्डा (Randeep Hooda) के निर्देशन में तैयार हो रही पहली फिल्म स्वातंत्र्यवीर सावरकर (Swatantryaveer Savarkar) के टीजर के साथ यह बात सामने आ चुकी है. नेशनल अवार्ड विनर डायरेक्टर संजय पूरन सिंह चौहान की फिल्म 72 हूरें (72 Hoorain) के फर्स्ट लुक पर ही काफी बहस हुई. कंगना रनौत (Kangna Ranaut) की इमरजेंसी (Emergency) पर भी लोग अपने-अपने ढंग से कमर कस रहे है. एक नजर आने वाली उन फिल्मों पर जिन पर विवादों के बादल मंडरा सकते हैं...

